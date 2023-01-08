FY2022 EPS Estimates for BAE Systems plc Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of BAE Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.37. The consensus estimate for BAE Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BAE Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

BAESY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.05) to GBX 1,100 ($13.25) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $913.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $41.81 on Friday. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.4706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BAE Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,715 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in BAE Systems by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 282,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 22,449 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in BAE Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 149,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in BAE Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BAE Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 34,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

