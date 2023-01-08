Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) received a €20.00 ($21.28) price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IFXA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($44.15) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($50.43) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €42.00 ($44.68) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($46.81) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($41.49) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($14.29) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($20.96).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

