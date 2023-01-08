Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been given a €90.00 ($95.74) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 99.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €75.00 ($79.79) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays set a €68.50 ($72.87) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($72.34) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($103.19) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €85.00 ($90.43) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

DHER opened at €45.11 ($47.99) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €41.39 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.08. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €23.88 ($25.40) and a twelve month high of €103.65 ($110.27).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

