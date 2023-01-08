JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €55.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) received a €55.00 ($58.51) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.15% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BAS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €72.00 ($76.60) price objective on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($47.87) price target on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($65.96) price target on Basf in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($64.89) target price on Basf in a research report on Friday, September 30th.
ETR:BAS opened at €52.81 ($56.18) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. Basf has a 12-month low of €37.90 ($40.32) and a 12-month high of €69.15 ($73.56). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.38.
BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.
