Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €8.10 by Bank Of America (Bofa)

Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) has been given a €8.10 ($8.62) target price by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Bank Of America (Bofa)’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on B4B3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.32) price target on Metro in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.83 ($9.39) target price on Metro in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($9.57) target price on Metro in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Baader Bank set a €8.75 ($9.31) target price on Metro in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($9.04) price target on Metro in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Metro Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:B4B3 opened at €8.55 ($9.10) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €7.81. Metro has a fifty-two week low of €6.15 ($6.54) and a fifty-two week high of €11.60 ($12.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

