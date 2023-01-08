Barclays Reiterates “€880.00” Price Target for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)

Barclays set a €880.00 ($936.17) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MC. UBS Group set a €749.00 ($796.81) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €785.00 ($835.11) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €750.00 ($797.87) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($787.23) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €902.00 ($959.57) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Price Performance

MC opened at €748.80 ($796.60) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €692.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €656.54. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of €195.45 ($207.93) and a 1-year high of €260.55 ($277.18).

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

