Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €40.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) received a €40.00 ($42.55) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.59% from the company’s previous close.

1COV has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($50.00) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.87) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($38.30) target price on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($32.98) target price on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($46.81) target price on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Covestro Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €42.37 ($45.07) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17. Covestro has a 12-month low of €27.69 ($29.46) and a 12-month high of €58.00 ($61.70). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €33.69.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

