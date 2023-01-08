Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $144.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $159.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.57.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $123.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.79 and its 200 day moving average is $122.13. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.