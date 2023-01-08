Barclays Reiterates €610.00 Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Barclays set a €610.00 ($648.94) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KER has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €520.00 ($553.19) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($601.06) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €620.00 ($659.57) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €690.00 ($734.04) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €613.00 ($652.13) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday.

Kering Trading Up 1.9 %

Kering stock opened at €527.60 ($561.28) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €513.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €507.55. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($246.12) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($444.04).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

