Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($34.04) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($19.68) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($39.36) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($35.11) price objective on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($37.23) price target on Alstom in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of EPA ALO opened at €24.89 ($26.48) on Thursday. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($27.29) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($39.76). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.00.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

