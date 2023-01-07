Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,683 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 486,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,841,000 after buying an additional 67,089 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $389.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $391.55 and a 200-day moving average of $391.79. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $475.26.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.