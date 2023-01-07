Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $389.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $391.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.79. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $475.26.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.