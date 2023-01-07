Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 153,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,516,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,411,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,394,000 after buying an additional 31,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.89.

ABBV opened at $166.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.17. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.26 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $294.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

