Orion Capital Management LLC Has $673,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 40.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $166.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.31 and a 200-day moving average of $149.17. The company has a market capitalization of $294.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.26 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.89.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

