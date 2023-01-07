Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,957 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $25,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $269,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after acquiring an additional 460,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.31. The company has a market cap of $163.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.