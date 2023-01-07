PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $181.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $249.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.74.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

