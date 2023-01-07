Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 507 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,684 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Boeing by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing Stock Up 3.9 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.24.

NYSE:BA opened at $213.00 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.93. The company has a market cap of $126.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

