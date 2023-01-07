Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $141.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average is $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

