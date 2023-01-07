Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 79 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in McKesson were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in McKesson by 72.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McKesson Price Performance

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.70.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $386.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $237.61 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.43.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

