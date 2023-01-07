McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,803,000 after purchasing an additional 67,443 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $302,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in McKesson by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 739,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,394,000 after purchasing an additional 149,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in McKesson by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 679,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,641,000 after purchasing an additional 101,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.70.

Shares of MCK opened at $386.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $237.61 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $378.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.43.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

