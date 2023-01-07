Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 108,928 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 684,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,928 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $24,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Schlumberger Stock Up 3.5 %

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

Shares of SLB opened at $54.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average is $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.