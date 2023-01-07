The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 366.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,033 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.3% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,167,284,000 after buying an additional 165,075 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $883,923,000 after buying an additional 1,291,934 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after acquiring an additional 306,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,897,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $745,540,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $93.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $159.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.