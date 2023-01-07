AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,434 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $46,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 153,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,516,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,411,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,394,000 after acquiring an additional 31,027 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $166.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.17. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.26 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $294.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

