Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 287,434 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,434 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $46,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $166.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $128.26 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.17.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.89.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

