Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 3,096 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.2% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

ABBV stock opened at $166.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.26 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.17. The company has a market capitalization of $294.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

