The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 366.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,033 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.3% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after buying an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,167,284,000 after purchasing an additional 165,075 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $883,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,934 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,897,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $745,540,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.2 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $93.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $159.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

