Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $29.91 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,675 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 28,029 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American Express were worth $29,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in American Express by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after purchasing an additional 324,789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Express by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,350 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $666,377,000 after acquiring an additional 675,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,552,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $492,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,183 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock opened at $150.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $112.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.95.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.