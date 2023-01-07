Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 75 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $490.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.73 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.56.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

