Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 54,047 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Enphase Energy worth $28,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.30.

Insider Activity

Enphase Energy Price Performance

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $233.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.33, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

