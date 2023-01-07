Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 31,778 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,778 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $24,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Progressive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 152,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,728,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 501.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 628,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,987,000 after buying an additional 523,632 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Progressive by 21.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 9,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $134.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a PE ratio of 95.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.33. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $100.81 and a 12-month high of $134.84.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,999 shares of company stock valued at $15,912,352. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.77.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

