Veriti Management LLC Sells 5,571 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,464 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,571 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,321,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,657,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $270,468,000 after buying an additional 7,550,525 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 652,966.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,582,909 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $322,939,000 after buying an additional 6,581,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 795.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,026,228 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $299,745,000 after buying an additional 5,353,074 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Scotiabank cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FCX opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

