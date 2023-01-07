Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $106.28 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,479 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $106,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.0% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

PepsiCo Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PEP opened at $181.10 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.74.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

