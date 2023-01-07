Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 156,360 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1,961.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 164,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,360 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $18,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 311,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,077,000 after purchasing an additional 27,695 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 313,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,308,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 382,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.36.

KMB stock opened at $138.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

