Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 24,731 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,731 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $25,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Sempra by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 440.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $154.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.04 and a 200-day moving average of $157.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a twelve month low of $129.69 and a twelve month high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

