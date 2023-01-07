ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $24,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $534.58.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $279,168.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,863.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,854 shares of company stock worth $9,029,090 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $366.53 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $621.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.23, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

