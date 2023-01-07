ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $24,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $534.58.
Insider Transactions at ServiceNow
ServiceNow Price Performance
Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $366.53 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $621.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.23, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.98.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ServiceNow (NOW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.