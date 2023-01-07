Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 53,140 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 53,140 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $25,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:OXY opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.47. The company has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.53.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

