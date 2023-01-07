ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $24,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 50.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,889,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $4,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NOW opened at $366.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 370.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $621.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $394.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Cowen lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,090. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.