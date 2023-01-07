Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 56,110 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666,376 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 56,110 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $33,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,551,295,000 after purchasing an additional 646,950 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,757 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,782 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,266,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,033,327,000 after acquiring an additional 255,266 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of MU opened at $56.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $98.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.25. The firm has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.59.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

