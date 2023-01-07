Financial Insights Inc. Takes $1.28 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 486,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,841,000 after acquiring an additional 67,089 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $389.83 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $475.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $391.55 and a 200 day moving average of $391.79.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

