Sargent Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% in the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo Stock Up 2.3 %

PEP opened at $181.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $249.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

