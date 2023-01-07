Veriti Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the third quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,337,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 40.6% during the third quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 84,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,014,000 after buying an additional 24,532 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 36,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Pariax LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 64,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $93.92 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $159.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

