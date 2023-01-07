Bender Robert & Associates Purchases 1,735 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bender Robert & Associates increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.3% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $93.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $171.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $159.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.59.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

