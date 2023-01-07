Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 58,067 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 58,067 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,156,788,000 after acquiring an additional 816,066 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,987,000 after purchasing an additional 621,063 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $121,152,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 244.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,890,000 after purchasing an additional 518,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after buying an additional 455,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.7 %

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.75.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $270.39 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $333.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.