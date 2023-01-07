Financial Insights Inc. Purchases New Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after buying an additional 5,352,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,171,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,392 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 9,434.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 915,438 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,869,000 after acquiring an additional 902,261 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $181.10 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.57 and a 200-day moving average of $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.