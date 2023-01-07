The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 3.7% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $42,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $93.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.59. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $159.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.