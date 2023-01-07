Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.99 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

