Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,102 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.05% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $25,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,707,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,787 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at about $289,804,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,626,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,560,000 after buying an additional 7,736,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,648,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.75. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on KDP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 54,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $2,065,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,073,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,805,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 422,300 shares of company stock valued at $16,159,259. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

