Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,091 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $28,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RE. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth about $108,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,221,000 after purchasing an additional 237,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86,154 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 162.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 112,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 69,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,872,000 after buying an additional 63,047 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,890.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,162 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE stock opened at $351.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.26. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $352.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.89) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.29%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

