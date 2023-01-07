Veriti Management LLC Acquires 129 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 61.4% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $397.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.53.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Recommended Stories

