Veriti Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,304 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,080 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 495.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 45,328,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,348,000 after acquiring an additional 37,718,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,486 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,495,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948,019 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 21,815,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,371,000 after acquiring an additional 589,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,818,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.71. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $6.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITUB. Barclays upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

